Saint-sational Veteran’s Day surprise brings one Gulfport service member home

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Veteran’s Day is observed nationally to honor those that have served and currently serve in the US Armed Forces.
Staff Sergeant Corey Crockett has been serving with the Air Force in Kuwait for the last four months. He was brought home as a surprise to his family as part of the New Orleans Saints’ Last Fan Standing.
“Man, my heart was beating a thousand beats per minute," said Crockett. “I was nervous. I was scared, but more than all I was just excited. I was ready to run into my girl’s and wife’s arms and greet them and love on them."
Crockett describes the moment he saw his family.
"My daughter seemed older and bigger. It was just shocking! It was shocking, but it was just adrenaline. it was full of adrenaline,” Crockett said.
After reading a USO Gulf Coast Facebook post, the wife of Crockett’s church pastor put into motion this moment that the Crockett family will never forget.
“They are a very good family and were having a hard time being disconnected from one another, and it would be very good for them," said Irene Magee, First Lady of Empowerment Ministries Christian Center.
Her husband, Gregg Magee, pastor of Empowerment Ministries Christian Center, said bringing Crockett home helps to solidify the airman’s family unit.
“Allowing Corey to come home brings about a motivation, restores the love even more and just gives him, as he said earlier, just the energy to go back and finish his deployment there, come back home and continue to make life happen," Magee said.
Felice Kelly Gillum is the Senior Director of the USO Gulf Coast. Her Facebook post was the catalyst that brought Crockett home.
“It’s part of our mission to keep service members connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation. Being able to play a major role in bringing Corey home to be with his family for Veteran’s Day fits right along with the mission of our organization,” said Gillum.
During his deployment, in addition to his family, Crockett misses cooking, and so does his daughter especially the dessert, she says.
“Strawberry shortcake because it’s sweet, and it has strawberries on it," said daughter, Ivory Crockett.
Staff Sergeant Crockett will be flying back to Kuwait Monday evening to complete the remaining two months of his deployment. When he returns, he will resume his full time position as a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service.
