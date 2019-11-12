No. 1 Gulf Coast advance to NJCAA Championship

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WLOX) - All the work Gulf Coast put into the offseason finally came to fruition. Despite being held to their second lowest scoring outing of the year, the Bulldogs rallied from three separate deficits to beat No. 4 Northwest, 22-19, for the program’s 16th MACJC crown.
“You know the gold ball itself is really meaningless. It’s what it represents," Gulf Coast head coach Jack Wright told WLOX. "The administration at Gulf Coast has really laid the foundation for us to be successful in years to come. I couldn’t be prouder of the work the coaching staff did in recruiting and the weight room just getting these kids ready. That’s what this will represent to me, all the blood sweat and tears that came down to today.”
Pitting two of the best defenses in the country against each other, a low-scoring game was expected. The Mississippi Gulf Coast defense, better known as “The Regulators” came up big down the stretch, shutting out Northwest in the fourth quarter, limiting their opponent to under 250 yards of offense for the second straight game.
“It was a battle for sure, but it’s something we practice on daily," sophomore defensive back T.J. Ficklin told WLOX. "Never giving up, always doing the little things right and it was just something we were expecting coming in.”
The leadership of Chance Lovertich has never been questioned when many times this season it has been the answer. When the Bulldogs needed him the most, Lovertich created, using his legs to extend drives, sparking a second half surge that ultimately led to a 30-yard Austin Bolton touchdown run no one will soon forget.
“We needed a big moment so I gave it to them," Austin Bolton, former Poplarville standout and MGCCC sophomore running back, told WLOX postgame. "I told them I’m going to put them on my back and I’ma take it and that’s exactly what I did. I love these boys I’ll put them on my back any day, I love this bruh.”
“Chance is a special player, please don’t let the size fool you, he’s a big time, big time quarterback," Wright said. "His competitive spirit, there’s not anybody in the entire country at any level that I would trade for Chance.”
Saturday’s victory wasn’t just another accolade for a football team, but a celebration of family. A celebration of a brotherhood.
“That’s what’s different about us. You see some JUCO guys and they’ll just kind of want to get in and get out," sophomore quarterback Chance Lovertich told WLOX. "We made it mean something to us man. We had a goal in our mind and were determined to get that ring.”
Coach Wright summed up the mindset going forward for the Bulldogs in four words: Act like a professional. Wright wants his squad to conduct themselves with class & to have a business like approach in everything they do.
The final regular-season rankings came out Monday afternoon with the Bulldogs still on top, and they’ll play another undefeated team, No. 2 Lackawanna, on Dec. 5 in Pittsburg, Kan. for the 2019 NJCAA Football Championship.
