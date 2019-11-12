New entrance to Premium Outlet Mall included in $20M+ infrastructure project

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shoppers who frequent the Gulfport Premium Outlet will be excited to know that a new entrance is one of the many infrastructure projects headed to the city as part of the Interconnecting Gulfport project.
We first told you about this project last week when it was announced that Gulfport will gain nearly two miles of roadways connecting to commercial centers along I-10, Hwy. 90, and Airport Road.
The ‘Interconnecting Gulfport’ project will improve commuter, pedestrian, and bicyclist safety with a complete street concept, creating an additional entrance to the Gulfport Premium Outlet Mall.
Additional projects include the widening of Landon Road to help relieve congestion near Sam’s Club and the Gulfport Sportsplex.
The project’s overall aim is to reduce congestion, provide additional access to public rights-of-way in the city’s least restrictive commercial zone, and supplement the city’s regional economic competitiveness.
This project will provide an interconnected transportation network to three major employment centers in the city as well as all other commercial development in the area.
To accomplish all of that, the new development will add 0.8 miles of 4-lane boulevard roadways and approximately 1.1 miles of 2-lane roadway complete with lighting, storm drain improvements, multi-modal paths, signals, raised median, roundabouts, and other street improvements, providing critical links between existing commercial developments to encourage future commercial development.
Critical safety improvements will come via the elimination of a single point of access for an existing outlet mall.
‘Interconnecting Gulfport’ is part of the $900 million Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant that will help fund new roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation across the country. A total of $32.17 million in BUILD funding was granted to Mississippi. Of that, Gulfport will see $20.46 million, while Starkville will see the rest.
The program selection criteria encompassed safety, economic competitiveness, quality of life, state of good repair, environmental sustainability, innovation, and partnerships with a broad range of stakeholders. For this round of BUILD grants, the maximum grant award is $25 million, and no more than $90 million can be awarded to a single State.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.