Mike Espy makes it official, announces bid for U.S. Senate

“This campaign isn’t about one person or one party,” he said. “It’s about all of us rising up to fight for what’s best for our great state and our country. Mississippians haven’t forgotten the unfortunate comments made by our current Senator last year about public hangings and voter suppression, or the picture of her proudly wearing Confederate garb. Mississippi wants and deserves a leader with dignity and respect for all—someone who will move our state forward instead of continuing to hold us back. That is why I’m running.”