Mike Espy makes it official, announces bid for U.S. Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mike Espy launched his campaign for U.S. Senate Tuesday.
Espy said after months of careful consideration and thinking about what the people of Mississippi deserve from their leaders in Washington, he decided to make his bid for Senator official.
“Cindy Hyde-Smith is hurting Mississippi—our progress and our reputation—and we simply must replace her. That’s why I’m running for Senate,” Espy said in his announcement video. “I want us to meet our potential to be a state we can all be proud of.”
Espy said it feels like a new crisis dominates the headlines every day, but does nothing to create jobs or improve our communities. "Too often, our current Senator puts party over country instead of doing what’s best for our state and even our national security.”
Espy’s campaign will have a committed focus on access to health care, better job opportunities, support for Mississippi’s farmers and improvements to public education. He said they will work to bring people together to find bipartisan solutions to issues facing every Mississippian.
“This campaign isn’t about one person or one party,” he said. “It’s about all of us rising up to fight for what’s best for our great state and our country. Mississippians haven’t forgotten the unfortunate comments made by our current Senator last year about public hangings and voter suppression, or the picture of her proudly wearing Confederate garb. Mississippi wants and deserves a leader with dignity and respect for all—someone who will move our state forward instead of continuing to hold us back. That is why I’m running.”
