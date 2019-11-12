Make sure your vehicle is ready for a hard freeze. Here’s how.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With the coldest air of the season now on its way, it’s time to be thinking about how to safeguard not only your pets and plants but also your vehicles.
A hard freeze warning is now in effect for Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, with wind chill temperatures in the 30s for much of Tuesday and dropping down into the 20s on Wednesday.
While protecting pets, plants, and pipes are often on people’s to do lists as they prepare for the cold, experts say it’s important to also take care of your car.
At David Poulos Tire and Auto in Biloxi, there are some key concerns that you should be aware of.
“The biggest problem is the freezing up of the car itself," explained auto shop owner David Poulos. "Sometimes when the temperature drops, the water in the radiator will freeze causing you some major problems. So it is always best to have the antifreeze checked before this type of weather.”
Now there are several other possible problems areas. Batteries are another trouble area when it comes to cold weather.
“Yeah, batteries if they are very weak or about to go bad on you will snap in cold weather so that is a big problem that we have as far as batteries, and of course the low air pressure in your tires.”
What are some precautions that South Mississippians can take at home just in case?
“The only precaution you can take is if you have a garage," said Poulos. "If you have one, leave the light on in the garage. That drops the temperature to where it is a little warmer.”
While regular maintenance on your vehicle is always recommended, it is key to keeping your car running safely in winter. even mild South Mississippi winters.
Here are some more tips:
- Keep the Battery in Good Shape: Cold temperatures reduce its cranking power. You can have the battery professionally tested at a service station, auto parts store, or repair shop.
- Replace Wiper Blades: Even the best-performing wiper blades start to lose their effectiveness in as little as six months. Streaks or missed expanses of glass are sure signs that the blades are ready for retirement. Most wiper blades are easy to install, and many auto parts stores will perform the replacement work free of charge.
- Clear the Windows: Don’t try to use the wipers and those brand-new wiper blades to remove ice from the windshield. Instead, use an ice scraper on frosty mornings. place the wipers in the raised position when it’s going to freeze overnight to keep them from freezing to the windshield. Also make sure the heater is functioning properly and that plenty of warm air is being directed to the windshield when it’s in the defrost mode. To help prevent your windshield from fogging up, run the air-conditioning system (with the temperature set at a comfortable level) to dehumidify the air.
- Check the Oil: Motor oil thickens when cold, making it harder for the engine to turn over. Typical formulas that are recommended for modern engines include 5W-20, 5W-30, and 10W-30, which provide good oil flow at low temperatures and can often be used year-round. Whenever you have the oil changed, replace the oil filter as well to ensure the system has the maximum amount of flow. Have the radiator and heater hoses checked for cracks, leaks, or contamination from oil or grease.
- Check the Tires: Keep tires properly inflated. Big drops in temperature mean your tires will lose air, because tire pressure declines with the thermometer.
