Make sure your vehicle is ready for a hard freeze. Here’s how.

- Clear the Windows: Don’t try to use the wipers and those brand-new wiper blades to remove ice from the windshield. Instead, use an ice scraper on frosty mornings. place the wipers in the raised position when it’s going to freeze overnight to keep them from freezing to the windshield. Also make sure the heater is functioning properly and that plenty of warm air is being directed to the windshield when it’s in the defrost mode. To help prevent your windshield from fogging up, run the air-conditioning system (with the temperature set at a comfortable level) to dehumidify the air.