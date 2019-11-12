Homeless to Housing Hub working to provide long-term housing to Coast homeless

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Winter is a time of year when the Coast’s homeless population is the most vulnerable.
The Homeless to Housing Hub is working positively to change the homeless situation in the city of Gulfport.
Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania is part of the Coast Ecumenical Fellowship that is working to help with the homeless condition in his city with a program called the Homeless to Housing Hub.
“Often times, in our societies, we look to law enforcement to solve all problems, and we’re not the solution for everything. When you have specific human issues like mental health issues, homelessness and stuff, we need to figure out a better way for the right resources to come in and partner with law enforcement or assume the role that they’ve set out to be," said Chief Papania.
Open Doors Homeless Coalition is one of those resources.
In communion with the Gulfport Police Department, the organization takes info, given to them by officers, and seeks out the homeless in need of assistance.
“An outreach worker goes out with the police officer, as far as looking for the individuals that’s homeless. Once we make contact with them, an assessment is completed as far as providing them housing assistance," said Trinette Crump, Open Doors Director of CES Outreach.
Because the program is comprised of such a diverse team of organizations, most feel that the relationship with the homeless is beginning to change as well.
“At its essence, homelessness is a relational problem, not so much an economic one. I think that’s at the heart of the success of the homeless hub outreach. The relationship between the police and the homeless community has changed. That change in relationship brings about cooperation on both sides," said Major Bradley Caldwell of the Salvation Army.
But with a homeless population that has been, at times, resistant to help programs, Caldwell said it’s really a matter of perception.
“Suspicion I would call it. It’s not resistance when they believe that help is really there. It’s more the history of the police department in their remembrance... their legends, being against them, being about criminalizing homelessness. But, when they begin to realize, and hear word of mouth from other homeless that real help is being offered, real conversation is taking place, then they begin to lean in," Caldwell said.
Chief Papania said that hard work will help keep that relationship moving in the right direction.
“We are an outcome driven program. If it’s not working, we’re gonna figure out a way to make it work. Right now, our numbers are telling us that it’s working," Chief Papania said.
