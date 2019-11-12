Governor-elect Tate Reeves talks future of his administration, vision for the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just days after being elected to serve as Mississippi's 65th governor, Tate Reeves talked about the future of his administration.
The governor-elect is in the process of putting together a transition team to help create his vision for the state.
During his first public appearance at the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Two Mississippi Museums, Governor-Elect Reeves talked about his administration going forward.
The Florence native said on election night that he will be working for the next several weeks and months to bring Mississippi back together.
“Fortunately, as I have done in the past in working with members of both parties and members from every geographic region in the state, we’ll do that once we get our administration put together as well,” said Reeves.
As governor he will appoint heads of state agencies, including replacements in the event of a vacancy of a U.S. House or Senate Seat.
He would not go into detail about who will serve in his administration, but has named Brad White to lead his transition team.
White served as Chief of Staff for U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde Smith after working in the same role for the late U.S. Senator Thad Cochran.
From 2008-2011 he was the former GOP chairman.
Reeves also pointed to education as the key to overcoming the state's past.
“Mississippi has a very complicated past, but I believe in my heart we have a very bright future and the way in which we achieve that bright future is through educational achievement improvements across all walks of life,” he said.
The 45-year-old maintains that he will not budge on his opposition to adding more underinsured or uninsured to Medicaid; a move not ruled out by incoming Republican Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann.
“No, I am not softening on my stance on Medicaid expansion,” added the governor-elect.
Reeves assumes office January 14th.
