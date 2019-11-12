Gautier, Vancleave residents honor veterans through wreath laying ceremony

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gautier-Vancleave American Legion post 1992 laid a wreath to honor veterans and paid tribute to veterans and active service members on Veterans Day 2019.
Colors were presented by the Gautier Junior ROTC.
2019 is the 100th anniversary of the American Legion, an organization dedicated to honoring and serving the nations veterans who deserve a day set aside to observe their contributions.
“It took a lot of sacrifice to be where we are today," said Flo Hendrickson, Chaplain of the post. "Those in the past sacrificed the same as the people serving today. They sacrificed their lives, their families. The families helped keep their morale up.”
The American Legion is the country’s largest veterans service group, and it provides a wide range of services, not only for retired members of the military but for active duty as well.
“Those of us who have been there know how lonely it can be. It’s nice to know you are remembered when you’re out there serving the call," said Benjamin Wilder, U.S. Navy (Retired). "I know there are folks there now waiting to hear from us.”
A wreath laying underscored the sacrifice veterans have made for America, and those who served appreciate the thanks our nation gives on Veterans Day.
“We have to remember the sacrifices that were made as a nation to get to where we are now as a free society,” explained Post Commander Greg Bierman.
The State Senior Commander of Disabled American Veterans gave an update on what is being done to help disabled veterans.
