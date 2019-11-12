First Alert: Upgraded to a hard freeze tonight

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - An arctic blast of air is expected to invade the South on Tuesday. This will bring record-cold air to South Mississippi along with strong north winds and the first freeze of the season.
- A Hard Freeze Warning will be in effect from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This includes Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties.
- A Freeze Warning will be in effect from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This includes Stone and George Counties.
- A Wind Advisory is in effect until Tuesday afternoon. This includes all of South Mississippi.
- A Wind Advisory will also be in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Sustained winds will reach 20-30 MPH. Some gusts could reach 40 MPH.
- TUESDAY: Behind the front, temperatures will likely stay stuck in the 40s, perhaps 30s, with windy conditions. Wind chill temperatures will be in the 30s, perhaps 20s, for much of the day. Light rain showers will be possible in the morning. Any rain will end by this afternoon and skies will become sunnier by this evening.
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Skies are expected to clear Tuesday night and temperatures will continue to plunge. Low temperatures Wednesday morning are forecast to fall below freezing across all of South Mississippi. Freeze alerts are in effect. People across the area should make preparations now for the much colder weather in the next few days. Protect people, pets, plants, and pipes.
- WEDNESDAY: Temperatures across all of South Mississippi early Wednesday morning will drop to near or below freezing, which could become dangerous to unprotected people, pets, plants, and pipes outdoors. The coldest areas are expected to be inland, mainly north of I-10, where temperatures as cold as the mid to lower 20s will be possible. Freezing temperatures will end by 10 AM. Expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the 50s.
It happened just last year: we had our first freeze of the post-summer season on November 15.
Biloxi has seen temperatures of 32 degrees or colder as early as October 28, according to weather records dating back to 1893. On average, Biloxi tends to see its first freeze of the season around early December.
Looking at the last 4 years, Biloxi’s first freeze has been trending earlier and earlier. Four years ago, the first freeze wasn’t until New Year’s. Three years ago, it was before Christmas. Two years ago, it was two weeks after Thanksgiving. Last year, it was the week before Thanksgiving.
So the trend has been earlier and earlier with the date of our first freezes in recent years.
Brace yourselves, as they say, and have a plan in place for the cold that is to come, especially on Wednesday morning.
Temperatures are expected to drop to near or below 32 degrees. Cold weather alerts are in effect for our region due to dangerous conditions to people, pets, plants, and pipes.
