Cold and windy Tuesday with a chance for morning showers

Much colder today Tuesday with temperatures remaining in the 40s all day for much of the area. Any light rain showers should end around mid-day. In the off-chance that a snowflake or a pellet of sleet occurs as the rain ends, no travel problems or accumulations of frozen precipitation are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. A freeze is expected tonight. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.