Allegiant announces new, non-stop flights to Nashville from Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippians will soon be able to fly non-stop to Nashville from the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. Beginning February 15, 2020, Allegiant will begin offering the flights twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays - to Music City, USA.
“We are very pleased with the new air service offering being provided by Allegiant to Nashville,” said Clay Williams, executive director of Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. “Nashville continues to see tremendous growth, and we are excited visitors will have a convenient way to enjoy the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and residents of our region can take advantage of the easy nonstop option to access the Music City.”
To celebrate the new route, Allegiant also announced a limited time offer of one-way fares as low as $55. Those flights must be purchased by Nov. 13, 2019 for travel by Aug. 15, 2020. You can find more details on Allegiant.com or flygpt.com.
“We’re excited to offer Gulfport residents new travel options to one of the fastest growing destinations - steeped in music history, Nashville,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue.
The route will also be an opportunity to introduce vacationers to the leisure activities available on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
“This new service between Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport and Nashville will connect Mississippi’s beautiful Gulf Coast with one of the fastest growing urban areas in the country. With this investment, Allegiant is helping our state increase opportunities for tourism and business by encouraging more visitors and new connections,” U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi said.
