Warm today. Wet tonight. Much colder tomorrow.

Veterans Day will be mostly cloudy and warm with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80. A strong cold front will move through South Mississippi late tonight, bringing much colder air to the area for Tuesday and Wednesday. Behind the front, high temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be in the 40s with windy conditions. Wind chill temperatures will be in the 30s for much of the area during the day on Tuesday. Skies are expected to clear Tuesday night, and temperatures will continue to plunge. Low temperatures Wednesday morning are forecast to fall below freezing across all of South Mississippi. Freeze alerts are in effect. People across the area should make preparations now for the much colder weather in the next few days. Protect people, pets, and plants. Inland areas like Pearl River, Stone, and George counties may need to protect pipes as well. Stay up to date on the latest statements and any possible watches or warnings for this weather situation. Tropics remain quiet and Hurricane Season ends in 3 weeks.