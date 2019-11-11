Veterans reflect on importance of service at Waveland Memorial

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland hosted its Veterans Day parade, followed by a special and intimate ceremony Sunday.
A small crowd gathers every year after the Waveland Veterans Day parade for a show of patriotism.
“It gave me goosebumps, man," said Navy veteran John Stone.
“I was proud of everybody who represents all the different branches of the military and gives us respect for everybody that served," said Marine Corps veteran Jean Furrow.
Veterans and civilians gathered at Waveland’s Veterans Memorial Park to reflect on the impact the military has had on their lives.
“My father was in the service, my brother-in-law, my brother. We all are proud to be veterans,” Furrow said.
Retired Army Col. Sheila Varnado said she thought she would serve her first three years and leave.
“Instead, I found a family, I found a home. I found purpose in life," she said.
Spectators listened to music and considered the history of battles past and the U.S. draft.
“Today, of course, it’s a choice and we volunteer to go in, but still, the service and the sacrifices are the same," Varnado said.
Veterans at the event said the thank yous are always a heartwarming welcome.
“Some of them may have never heard it before, so it’s always worth telling somebody thank you for their service," Furrow said.
Looking forward to Veterans Day, John Stone had one last message.
“God bless America," he said.
