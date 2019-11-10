USM cadets remember the fallen at the Veterans Memorial Wall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Miss Air Force ROTC cadets read 173 names off of the Veterans Memorial Wall in downtown Hattiesburg Sunday night.
This is something that is done the day before Veterans Day once a year. After each and every name is called by a cadet, a silver bell is rung right after it.
The somber event is to remember those who have fallen before the parade celebration on Monday.
Hattiesburg Veterans Committee Chair Ted Tibbett talks about the importance of doing the name reading and its significance to the youth of the community.
"Well, this is important, because these young people are learning a lot. They're learning the significance of those names,” said Tibbett. “They are future leaders in our military, and they're learning the sacrifices that so many had so they can pursue the career they'd like to."
The Veterans Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday on Hardy Street.
