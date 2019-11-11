Temperatures tumble tonight. Freeze Warning Wednesday morning.

Soak up the last few moments of warmth while you can! A strong cold front is going to move through tonight, after midnight. Temperatures this evening will be in the 60s, but we’ll plummet into the 30s and 40s by the sunrise. A few showers are possible tonight, but more rain is expected by Tuesday morning with this front. Along with the rain, it’s going to be very windy. We’ll have northerly winds around 20-30 MPH by the morning. Thanks to the wind, the wind chill is going to be in the 20s and 30s through the day. Rain chances will be much lower by the afternoon. Temperatures in the afternoon will only recover into the upper 40s.
As the cold air settles in on Tuesday night, we’ll have our first freeze. Morning lows on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s and low 30s along the coast. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s inland. We are under a Freeze Warning from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Coastal areas will need to protect their plants and pets from the freeze. Inland areas should also protect their pipes.
We’ll have more sun by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. A little more rain is possible by Thursday with highs in the 50s. The 60s will return by the weekend.
