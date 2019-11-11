Lack of volunteers put D’Iberville cold-weather shelter in ‘critical crisis moment’

“When we did it last year, it meant that both sides were staying way past, sometimes working 14 hours just to get the food out there and help man that facility for a while,” said Bob Learned, executive director of Loaves and Fishes. “And that’s an aspect we just can't continue this year. We need to make it sustainable. Therefore, we’re going out to the community and say, ‘Come on in and help. Give us a few hours. We can take care of people. Get them out of the cold.’ ”