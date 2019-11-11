Hattiesburg hosted the 74th annual MS State NAACP Convention

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 74th Annual Mississippi State NAACP Convention was in town, and Saturday night was its Freedom Fund Banquet.
The organization hosts this event once a year. WDAM's very own news director Galean Stewart kept the show moving as the mistress of ceremony for the banquet.
The convention started on Thursday and ended Saturday night.
The purpose of the three days was to have conversations and training to strengthen NAACP members voices and increase engagement on public policies about issues in their local areas.
One person in attendance wants to help advance people of color even more.
“Its important to me to make sure my race is advance,” said Clinton resident Kendra Lewis. “My race is advanced. We started out a little bit behind just because of the history of Mississippi. Where we started out in this journey is now where we will end.”
President/CEO of NAACP Mississippi Derrick Johnson talked about the challenges African Americans face in the state and how the outcome can change when they all unite.
“All of the challenges that African Americans have faced in this state, they were all overcome once we put our heads together and began to fight for democracy,” said Johnson. “That’s the message we should take from here. When we fight, we win.”
