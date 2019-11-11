First Alert: Freezing temperatures Wednesday morning

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - An arctic blast of air is expected to invade the south Tuesday bringing record-cold air to South Mississippi along with strong north winds and the first freeze of the season.
- A Freeze Watch is in effect for Stone and George Counties from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
- VETERANS DAY MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80.
- MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING: A strong cold front will move through South Mississippi late tonight, bringing much colder air to the area. Showers will be likely, especially between midnight Monday night and sunrise Tuesday morning.
- TUESDAY: Behind the front, high temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be in the 40s with windy conditions. Wind chill temperatures will be in the 30s for much of the area during the day on Tuesday.
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Skies are expected to clear Tuesday night and temperatures will continue to plunge. Low temperatures Wednesday morning are forecast to fall below freezing across all of South Mississippi. Freeze alerts are in effect. People across the area should make preparations now for the much colder weather in the next few days. Protect people, pets, and plants. Inland areas like Pearl River, Stone, and George counties may need to protect pipes as well.
- WEDNESDAY: Temperatures across all of South Mississippi early Wednesday morning will drop to near or below freezing, which could become dangerous to unprotected people, pets, and plants outdoors. The coldest areas are expected to be inland, mainly north of I-10, where temperatures as cold as the mid 20s will be possible which could lead to dangers to unprotected pipes. Freezing temperatures will end by 9 AM. Expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the 50s.
It happened just last year: we had our first freeze of the post-summer season on November 15.
Biloxi has seen temperatures of 32 degrees or colder as early as October 28, according to weather records dating back to 1893. On average, Biloxi tends to see its first freeze of the season around early December.
Looking at the last 4 years, Biloxi’s first freeze has been trending earlier and earlier. Four years ago, the first freeze wasn’t until New Year’s. Three years ago, it was before Christmas. Two years ago, it was two weeks after Thanksgiving. Last year, it was the week before Thanksgiving.
So the trend has been earlier and earlier with the date of our first freezes in recent years.
Brace yourselves, as they say, and have a plan in place for the cold that is to come, especially on Wednesday morning.
Temperatures are expected to drop to near or below 32 degrees. Cold weather alerts are in effect for our region due to dangerous conditions to people, pets, plants, and pipes.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.