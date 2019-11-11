Children across the coast honor veterans with songs, cheers and more

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some local veterans and active duty military personnel got the red carpet and red, white and blue treatment Monday at schools across South Mississippi.
At Popp’s Ferry Elementary in Biloxi, veterans and active duty members enjoyed a day full of songs and cheering for the work they’ve done to protect America’s freedom.
“It was a real honor for me to be here,” said Nicole Digiola, who works at Keesler Air Force Base.
From there, veterans got to do the Heroes Walk as the entire student body cheered and waved flags.
“It was absolutely wonderful to see these children celebrating the veterans and celebrating America," said Phillip Harding III, a retired Air Force colonel. “Just the joy in their faces and the pride, it was just fantastic.”
The ceremony featured third graders singing patriotic songs along with remembering the nation’s POW’S and MIA’S.
Students at Bel Aire Elementary in Gulfport also got an unique lesson on what Veterans Day means from the men and women who served.
Students had “Take a Vet to School Day," where veterans from various businesses and backgrounds showed up to talk with the children.
Sparklight employees and veterans visited the school for Take a Vet to School Day. They got to talk to kids about what they do in their everyday jobs and what they did in the military.
Part of that lesson included employees from Sparklight who have served in the military.
“It was great to interact with the kids,” said Sparklight employee James Graham, who served in the Air Force. “They asked us some very good questions.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.