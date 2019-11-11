Businesses stock up in preparation for first cold-weather blast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi is in the path to be whammed by winter weather for the first time this season.
That has businesses on the Coast stocking up on cold-weather supplies. Bill Collins, manager of True Value in Gulfport, sells mostly pipe wrap and faucet head covers, but he also is stocked up on advice.
“The weather is so unpredictable,” he said. “And sometimes they’ll say, ‘Oh, well. It’s not going to that hard of a freeze.' But unfortunately, it got colder than they predicted. And then, all of a sudden, they go into the kitchen, turn on the water, and there’s not water to be coming out of the faucet. They realize their pipes are frozen, busted. And that’s when they realize they should have prepared.”
Gulfport resident George Washington is familiar with cold-weather problems, but that doesn’t mean he likes it.
“I moved here, like, 40 years ago, you know, from the cold weather,” he said. “And this is not what I moved here for.”
As he prepares for the colder temperatures, he has his own advice for those like himself.
“If you don’t like the weather, eh, stick around. Around 24 hours, it’ll change," he said.
Bill Brooks, a live nursery specialist at Lowes in Gulfport, has simple instructions for those worried about their plants.
“The two things that I tell them is if it’s tender vegetation that we can’t bring inside, then we need to cover with some sort of protection from the frost like a frost blanket or burlap,” he said. “The other thing to do to, especially on newly established plants, is to mulch the root system.”
He said even if you get damage, all might not be lost.
“Even if it looks bad, wait until spring,” Brooks said. “Let it start to warm up, because a lot of times, things that get damaged will come back.”
