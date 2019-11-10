Veterans Day Parade brings out large show of patriotism from the Coast

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Tradition and honor collided on the coast today as hundreds of people honored the man and women who have served our country.
The 19th annual Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade rolled through D’Iberville this year. Many came out to pay their respects to the servicemen and women riding on the floats and vehicles.
Beads and candy flew through the air, showering the crowd and sending the hands of children scrambling for more goodies.
One constant that was seen everywhere you looked along the parade route was the Stars and Stripes.
The patriotism shown by those who gathered to cheer our country’s military and wave American flags was not lost on parade president Mary Ellen Landry.
“Patriotism is what makes it special," she said. "People really believe in our veterans. They believe in our military. That is the backbone of our country, and they love our country and they come and show that they do.”
The celebration did not end with the parade. Afterward, the crowd moved over to the D’Iberville Town Green, where the Red, White and Blue Festival kicked off.
Many talented student musician groups performed for the packed crowd, while veterans relaxed and caught up with one another.
The Gulf Coast Veterans Day parade is held each year.
Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and will be commemorated with numerous ceremonies in cities across the Coast.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.