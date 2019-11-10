Search underway for suspect wanted in Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport police are currently searching for 52-year-old Roderick Bowers. Bowers is wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on Sunday morning.
The shooting happened in the 1900 block of 47th Avenue around 9:02 a.m.
Bowers is also wanted for kidnapping from an incident that happened on November 6, 2019. According to Police Chief Leonard Papania, police believe the shooting is connected to the kidnapping.
According to Sgt. Jason Ducre’, the second victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say Bowers should be considered armed and dangerous.
This is an active investigation and details are limited at this time. Gulfport police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 228-868-5900.
Both victims were adults.
