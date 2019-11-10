Ingalls employees spend day giving back to coast communities

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls employees spent Saturday lending a helping hand to the community. It was part of the company’s seventh annual Day of Caring event.
The group spent the day volunteering at several nonprofit organizations in Jackson and George counties.
At the Boys and Girls Club in Gautier, the volunteers gave it a much-needed face lift, plucking weeds and giving the inside of the facility a fresh coast of paint.
“The colors that they’re painting today, it makes the kids feel like a safe homey environment here,” said Kayla Retick with the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County.
Volunteers stayed busy from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. but the employees who work at the Pascagoula shipyard say they were happy to help.
“Sometimes they just need a helping hand, and so many hands make light work," said Ingalls employee Kay C. Jamison. "I’m happy that we’ve had so many people help us today.”
Other projects included litter clean-up and general maintenance at several other nonprofit agencies, including Sue’s House and the Pascagoula River Audubon Center.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.