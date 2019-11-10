Coast residents weigh in on bill to make animal cruelty a federal crime

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - President Donald Trump will soon consider signing PACT, the preventing animal cruelty and torture act. It criminalizes certain types of animal cruelty.
The bipartisan bill expands on a 2010 decision that made animal crushing videos illegal. That term refers to animals purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled or otherwise subjected to serious bodily harm, according to the bill fact sheet.
PACT would make these actions a federal crime.
“I think it should definitely be a federal crime to harm animals.," said coast resident Dawn Cook.
Residents I talked with are pushing for tougher penalties for those who harm animals.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing. I think, if you do research, serial killers started out killing animals in most cases so we got to stop it somewhere," said Sharon Taylor.
“Definitely you got to stop it somewhere, like she said. It’s a horrible thing,” added Kara Brannen.
“I think kids sometimes start with harming animals and go on to worse things," Cook said.
According to the PACT Act, anything that falls under the animal crushing category could result in a fine or seven years in prison, or both.
All of the animals featured in this video report are available for adoption through the Jackson County Animal Shelter.
