Christmas City continues at Coliseum with gifts, holiday spirit for all

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With temperatures dropping outside, it’s putting people in the holiday spirit. And one place there has been plenty of Yuletide cheer this weekend is the Coast Coliseum, where the annual Christmas City event is taking place.
With more than 300 vendors set up at the Coliseum this year, it’s the perfect place to do a little Christmas shopping. And that’s exactly what hundreds of people did on Saturday.
People browsed all 12 aisles, searching for unique gifts and decor to take home. From handcrafted jewelry to sweet treats to holiday wreaths and homemade soaps, there are so many items to choose from once again this year.
Old St. Nick even made an appearance Saturday morning, enjoying breakfast and pictures with little ones before the shopping got underway.
It’s the 36th year that the event has been held in Biloxi, bringing in visitors from across the region for some early holiday fun. One of those shoppers had her young son in hand, helping him pick out the perfect presents for some special people in their lives.
“(We’ve been) looking for gifts for our teachers, for my son,” said Julia Goings, who came from Alabama to attend Christmas City. “He’s in pre-K...so we like to give out gifts to all the teachers that are with him throughout the year.”
Christmas City continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about the event and how to purchase tickets, click HERE.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.