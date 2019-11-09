Veterans Day events offered on the Gulf Coast this weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Several events along the Gulf Coast will give residents the chance to recognize and honor veterans who have dedicated their service to this country.
Veterans Day is Monday, November 11, 2019 but several organizations are celebrating this weekend.
- 2019 Veterans Day Charity Golf Tournament: Ocean Springs Gulf Hills Golf Course from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.
- Sean Cooley 5K Run: Ocean Springs Front Beach at 9 a.m. Saturday
- Gulfport Veterans Parade: Gulfport 2250 Jones Park Drive from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday
- Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade: Downtown D’Iberville at 11 a.m. Saturday
- Red, White, and Blue Festival: D’Iberville Town Green after parade Saturday
- Diamondhead Veterans Day Parade: Diamondhead Country Club from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday
- Veterans Parade: Waveland Public Library at 1 p.m. Sunday
