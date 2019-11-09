Seven Mississippi Veterans inducted into the Wall of Honor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven veterans have been inducted into the Wall of Honor at the G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson.
Each veteran and their families were recognized during the annual Veterans Day Program Friday morning.
The Wall of Honor serves as a lasting tribute to the men and women from Mississippi who served their country with honor and distinction.
There are now over 19.6 million living American veterans in this country. Those who were honored say the ceremony is humbling but gives them even more pride to have served in the military.
Billy Henderson said, "what all have I done to deserve this? You know you always feel like you could have done more. Today that's what its all about. Volunteering, help your fellow man, help your fellow military people, veterans."
Among those honored, Roger Barrett, Edward Lee Bruton, William "Billy Byrd, Edward Lee Gilliard, Billy Henderson, Johnny Neal Marlow, and William “Cedric” Richardson.
The veterans served this country in wars from World War Two, to Vietnam, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.