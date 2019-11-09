Beautiful and cool this weekend

It was a cold Saturday morning! We’ll warm up into the mid 60s this afternoon with plenty of sun. We’ll cool down quickly this evening, and we’ll drop into the low 40s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be picture perfect with more sun and highs near 70. We’ll have more cloud cover on Veteran’s Day, and we’ll remain mild with highs in the low 70s.
A strong cold front will approach us by Monday evening, and this may bring some showers and storms. Showers and storms will be possible through early Tuesday morning. Once the front passes, it will be much colder and windy. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 40s by Tuesday. Our first freeze is likely by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be near 30 along the coast. The 20s are likely north of I-10.
