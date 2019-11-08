30th annual gem and mineral show is this weekend in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The 30th annual Magnolia State Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show is this weekend in Jackson County. About 30 vendors are set up at the fairgrounds civic center selling everything from fossils, jewelry, supplies, and gems.
There are also demonstrations of rock shining, jewelry faceting, wire wraps and more.
About a thousand people visit the show every single year. It’s hosted by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Gem and Mineral Society.
It’s November 8-10. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets are $3, kids under 12 get in free.
Click here for more information on the event.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.