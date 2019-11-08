No. 1 Gulf Coast battle for MACJC crown Saturday

Notes: Northwest has won the last two meetings, but Gulf Coast has won nine of the last 12 … Gulf Coast has five shutouts in its 24 wins, the last of which came in 1949 … Northwest has two shutouts in its 19 wins … Gulf Coast’s longest win streak in the series is eight games, the first eight meetings between the team (1929-1959), the first two against what was then Tate County Junior College … Northwest’s longest win streak is also eight games (1988-2001) … The biggest Gulf Coast win in the series was a 63-7 win in 2014, while the biggest Northwest win came in 2000 (79-34) … Gulf Coast is 5-1-1 in the postseason meetings between the teams, including 0-1-1 in state championship games.