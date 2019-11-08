Jackson County health screening sparked by local business owner who suffered a stroke

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce partnered with Singing River Health System Friday to offer a free health screening event.
Medical professionals on site checked cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose and BMI. There was also a station to learn CPR.
“I think that people have been thankful for the opportunity, but you can tell there is some anxiety and self-consciousness about them because people know they should know, but they don’t want to know really if there’s something bad going on," said chamber President and CEO Paige Roberts.
The health screening is an effort sparked by Shannon van Duijvendijk.
“I’m here today to just spread awareness about your health, to get your numbers checked, know your numbers," Shannon said. She suffered a stroke just over two months ago at the age of 43.
“I had no idea I had high blood pressure and it is, as they say, a silent killer," she added.
She owns Southern Belles Like Big Bows in Pascagoula. Her stroke has encouraged some of her employees to get their numbers checked.
“I had my blood pressure checked and I had the full screening over here," said Southern Belles Like Big Bows employee Charlotte Jerde. “All of my numbers were good. I learned how to do CPR, the two steps.”
“You don’t expect something like that to happen to somebody that you work with every day, especially not as young as she is,” added Bryanne Soileau, also a Southern Belles Like Big Bows employee.
“Having a grasp on those numbers can really give you a grasp on where your health is," said Kellie Lamb, Industrial Relations Manager with Singing River Health System.
Shannon is hoping the new tradition of health screenings can help someone.
“If you think you don’t have time to go to the doctor then you definitely don’t have time to stay at the hospital. So get it checked, at least once a year," she said.
Friday’s event was the first of its kind for the chamber and SRHS. It was free for chamber members and $10 for non-members.
