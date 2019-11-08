First Alert: 70s Monday, 30s Tuesday, freeze likely Wednesday, Gale Watch issued

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - An arctic blast of air is expected to invade the south Tuesday bringing near record cold to South Mississippi along with strong north winds and the first freeze of the season. Freeze Watches and warnings will likely be issued on Monday. A Gale Watch has been issued for the Mississippi Sound and offshore for dangerous seas caused by strong north winds over 35 kts.
After enjoying temperatures in the 70s on Veterans Day, a fast moving blast of cold air will race into South Mississippi Monday night into Tuesday morning. The high temperature for many will be before sunrise Tuesday.
Scattered showers and pockets of heavy downpours will be possible ahead and behind the cold front. Most of the rain is expected to clear by Noon on Tuesday.
Expect tumbling temperatures all day Tuesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s
Strong north winds will immediately follow the front up to 20-30 mph. Wind chill values in the 20s and 30s. This will also create dangerous seas in the Mississippi Sound with seas 10-15 feet possible, up to 20 feet offshore Monday night and Tuesday.
Freezing temperatures will be possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
The threat for freezing temperatures will end after Wednesday morning. Conditions are expected to be less cold by next Thursday November 14 with mornings back into the chilly 40s and afternoons in the chilly 50s.
Temperatures across all of South Mississippi on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning will drop to near or below freezing, which could become dangerous to unprotected people, pets, and plants outdoors. The coldest areas are expected to be inland, mainly north of I-10, where temperatures as cold as the mid 20s will be possible which could lead to dangers to unprotected pipes.
It happened just last year: we had our first freeze of the post-summer season on November 15.
Biloxi has seen temperatures of 32 degrees or colder as early as October 28, according to weather records dating back to 1893. On average, Biloxi tends to see its first freeze of the season around early December.
Looking at the last 4 years, Biloxi’s first freeze has been trending earlier and earlier. Four years ago, the first freeze wasn’t until New Year’s. Three years ago, it was before Christmas. Two years ago, it was two weeks after Thanksgiving. Last year, it was the week before Thanksgiving.
So the trend has been earlier and earlier with the date of our first freezes in recent years.
Brace yourselves, as they say, and have a plan in place for the cold that is to come, especially on Wednesday morning.
Temperatures are expected to drop to near or below 32 degrees. Cold weather alerts will likely be issued for our region due to dangerous conditions to pets and plants outdoors.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.