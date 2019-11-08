Coast resident honored for humanitarian efforts

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was all about honoring good works at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on Thursday evening during the John R. Blossman YMCA Humanitarian Award banquet. The event served as a fundraiser for the Gulf Coast YMCA.
Becky Montgomery Jenner received the award and was honored for her lifetime of service and charity.
Jenner managed Mississippi Power’s foundations and employee volunteer organization, as well as served in leadership roles with the United Way and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
“My daddy taught me that I needed to treat everybody with dignity and respect, and that’s what the YMCA does for its communities,” Jenner said. “The idea of being recognized this evening with all the previous winners is a tremendous honor.”
The award is named for John R. Blossman who spent his life in service to organizations that positively impact the lives of others.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.