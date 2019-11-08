Cloudy and cool Friday. Freezing next week.

Expect cloudy and cool conditions today with highs only reaching the mid 50s inland to about 60 near the coast. A tiny rain sprinkle can’t be ruled out today. Expect decreasing cloudiness tonight and temperatures becoming colder with overnight lows ranging from the mid 30s well inland to the lower 40s near the coast. Weekend looks beautiful and dry with afternoons in the 60s. Veterans Day Monday should be nice and seasonable with a slight chance for showers mainly after sunset. These showers will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning as a powerful arctic blast arrives in our region. Tuesday’s temperatures will be stuck below 50 degrees for most of the day. Freezing temperatures are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, causing possible danger to people, pets, plants, and perhaps pipes. A freeze or hard freeze warning will likely be issued.