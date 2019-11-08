Car crashes into fence near MGM Park

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A loud crash near MGM Park brought several residents out of their homes Friday morning, only to discover that a vehicle had slammed into a fence near the baseball park.
It happened around 6 a.m. Friday morning near the intersection of Caillavet Street and Jackson Street.
Authorities are still on the scene so few details are available at this time. There is no word on whether the woman who was driving the car was injured or what may caused the accident.
Authorities are clearing the scene now and should be done within the next 15 minutes.
