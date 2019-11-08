Biloxi resident helps plant Moon Tree at VP’s residence

“Today has been an incredible day and a major milestone in the Moon Tree Foundation’s mission to unite, inspire and conserve. Planting a second generation Moon Tree at the Vice President’s home will allow the spirit of the Apollo missions to withstand the test of time for generations to come. I’d like to thank Congressman Palazzo and his staff for assisting the foundation in making this happen as well as President Trump and his Administration for renewing our nation’s focus on American space exploration,” said Rosemary Roosa.