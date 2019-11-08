Biloxi resident helps plant Moon Tree at VP’s residence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - Biloxian Rosemary Roosa helped bring an "out of this world" addition to the vice president's home in Washington, D.C. Friday.
A Moon Tree was planted in honor of Roosa’s father, Astronaut Colonel Stuart “Stu” Roosa, who carried tree seeds into space on the Apollo 14 mission. The Moon Trees being planted now are second generation trees from those seeds that first went into orbit in 1971.
The Moon Tree Foundation has been working to get 50 trees planted in honor of the 50th anniversary of the first Apollo Moon Landing. Roosa sent a letter to the vice president and worked with Congressman Steven Palazzo’s office to make this happen.
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin and the son of Neil Armstrong joined Roosa and Vice President Pence for Friday’s planting.
“Today has been an incredible day and a major milestone in the Moon Tree Foundation’s mission to unite, inspire and conserve. Planting a second generation Moon Tree at the Vice President’s home will allow the spirit of the Apollo missions to withstand the test of time for generations to come. I’d like to thank Congressman Palazzo and his staff for assisting the foundation in making this happen as well as President Trump and his Administration for renewing our nation’s focus on American space exploration,” said Rosemary Roosa.
“What a terrific opportunity for a living piece of our American space history to be planted at the home of the Vice President. I know my constituent, Rosemary Roosa, has done an outstanding job of ensuring her father’s legacy remains for generations. I am grateful for Vice President Pence and President Trump’s commitment to restore America’s exceptionalism in space and know that this tree will stand as a symbol of America’s pioneering spirit and inspiration for generations to come,” Palazzo said.
You can learn more about the Moon Tree Foundation at http://www.moontreefoundation.org/
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.