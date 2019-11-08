Adams Co. man becomes first in Miss. found guilty on multiple counts of dogfighting

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An Adams County man was found guilty Thursday of three counts of felony dog fighting.
Tommie Queen was being tried on nine counts. An Adams County grand jury found him not guilty on six counts.
Judge Debra Blackwell sentenced Queen to three years in prison on each count, for a total of nine years in prison.
Queen was arrested in 2017 after one of the largest animal abuse cases in the state was uncovered. He was originally facing 50 counts of dog fighting, possession of stolen property and aggravated animal cruelty.
The pit bulls that were found on his property, living in horrible conditions, were taken in by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, this is the first case in Mississippi where someone was found guilty on multiple counts of dogfighting.
