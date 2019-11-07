WLOX Player Of The Week: Biloxi’s Thomas Patterson

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Indians’ win over Hancock last Friday officially punched their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2016. Thomas Patterson led the way for the defense in the 28-7 victory with 21 total tackles. That number was high enough to earn him WLOX Player Of The Week honors, an award he feels should be shared by more than just him.
“It definitely is something exciting, but I don’t think it’s just me - I think it should be the entire Biloxi defense," Patterson told WLOX. "Together we come out here every day and we give it all we got. That was a Biloxi defense win, not just a me win.”
Even though he personally stood out on the stat sheet, he said it’s important to remember that it’s a team effort when it comes to game day.
“That definitely was a crazy night, but I owe a lot of that to the defensive line," he told WLOX. "They all do an extremely great job. Coach Sab, Coach Leslie, everything they do to get us ready. Everything I owe, I owe to them. Without my teammates, that couldn’t happen.”
After celebrating the win and playoff berth as a team, Patterson and head coach Katlan French said the one game remaining in the regular season is still a big one.
“At the moment all the focus is on Friday," French told WLOX. "Gulfport is a big rival for our school and our community, we want to make sure we put on a big showing against Gulfport and focus on the playoffs starting Sunday.”
“We really just want to take it one step at a time, deal with one game at a time," Patterson said. "We really want to focus on Gulfport because we haven’t beat them since 2011. As far as playoffs are concerned, after this week, we’ll definitely be stepping it up against Petal.”
Biloxi and Gulfport will kick off from Indian Stadium on Friday, November 8th at 7 p.m.
