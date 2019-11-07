Waveland Mayor Tommy Longo memorialized in hometown, Bay St. Louis

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Waveland Mayor Tommy Longo was remembered Thursday with a pair of lasting memorials.
Longo was mayor from 1998 to 2010, and that includes the crucial first years after Hurricane Katrina.
Waveland was literally destroyed by the storm. Longo was a key leader in bringing back not only his own community but all of Hancock County.
Trees were planted and a pair of pergolas were constructed at the Ground Zero Museum in Waveland.
At Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis where his wife teaches, another pergola and planter boxes were dedicated in a ceremony that included some of her students.
“It was very nice, very very well-deserved,” said his widow Marcia. “He loved his city, he loved his county, he loved the citizens.”
Current mayors and several family friends attended both events. Volunteers from Silver Slipper, the Navy SeaBee base, Troy Bilt and Planet in Action worked to build the pergolas Thursday after the tree planting ceremony at Ground Zero.
“He opened his heart to the community,” said his brother Steve. “He loved it with his whole heart and his energy. He wanted to see it prosper."
Longo died in April at age 60, leaving behind his wife and seven children. He and his wife were also well known for providing foster care for more than 100 children.
"He cared about people, and that’s really his legacy,” Steve Longo said.
