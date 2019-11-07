WATCH: Choppa performs ‘Choppa Style’ for first flight out of new NOLA airport terminal

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The big easy bid bon voyage to the first flight out of their brand new airport terminal in style; more specifically, Choppa Style.
Rapper Darwin Turner, better known as “Choppa," was at the new Louis Armstrong International airport terminal bright and early on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The first flight out of the airport, destined for Atlanta, took off at 5:05 a.m.
Passengers were greeted by a surprise performance from Choppa, as well as the Treme Brass Band, accompanied by a second line.
It’s quite possibly the only way the city of New Orleans could open a new airport terminal.
