U.S. Army Golden Knights take local teachers for a ride at 14,000 feet

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some local school administrators and teachers got a chance to kiss the sky, so to speak, with the U.S. Army Golden Knights Aerial Demonstration Team.
The Golden Knights set up shop at Kessler Air Force Base and did some tandem jumps with teachers, coaches and others as a sign of appreciation, not only for the work they do with students but also to plant some Army and military recruiting seeds with area schools.
"I’ve heard a lot of people say that this is on their bucket list, so we’re glad to give them the opportunity,” said Army Recruiter Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Perry.
First, the Golden Knights did a practice jump near the Keesler Parade Grounds. Then, administrators and teachers from five local schools went through pre-jump training.
“I was just fortunate enough to be picked,” said Kelly Weems, Harrison Central High School instructor. “It's definitely something that I can go back and share with my students and talk about how awesome the Army is."
The feeling was mutual for the Golden Knights.
"I sometimes believe you guys have a harder job than I have,” said Sgt. 1st Class Noah Watts.
A low cloud deck along with other weather issues caused a few jump delays for the participating teachers from Hancock, Harrison Central, West Harrison, Gulfport, Moss Point and St. Martin.
