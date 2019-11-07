Townhome, commercial development in downtown Pascagoula nearing completion

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of people and potential buyers Wednesday night got to tour a new development in downtown Pascagoula four years in the making. The Courtyards at City Dock are halfway to completion.
Crews with Top Notch Power Washing were doing one last round of cleaning the sidewalks before a grand opening event.
Nine townhomes stand on Front Street, overlooking the water. More than half of those are already sold. Nine more will soon come. The residential development will also include commercial components.
“We’re still talking to a lot of folks that are thinking about putting a restaurant down on the bottom floor and then on the top floor would be more apartments," said developer Carlene Alfonso.
It’s a welcome change for those who walk this area every week.
“I walk every Wednesday for the Walking Society and been watching them come up, and I’m very impressed," said Donna Krebs.
Chevron is also getting in on the action.
“We have a partnership with Caldwell Banker and the city in providing some residency here on the riverfront, some beautiful homes," said Alan Sudduth with Chevron. “But it’s all part of an overall downtown revitalization project that is not just about residency, but it’s also about commercial, it’s about retail. There’s going to be an innovation center here for folks who are looking to start up a business or do something in the tech field, can have a place where they can develop their ideas and also exchange ideas with like-minded tech folks.”
Sudduth said the Mississippi Enterprise for Technology will manage the innovation center. He, and Chevron, are hoping it brings more people seeking jobs to Pascagoula.
The development is something the city can be proud of.
“I think we need a lot more of this," said Pascagoula Planning Board Chairman Wesley Smith.
“The Pascagoula Redevelopment Authority put out a request for a proposal and we answered it,” Alfonso said.
The total development price tag is just over $12 million. The starting price is $289,000. Developers said some of the homes will also be available for rent.
