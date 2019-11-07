Three coast hospitals earn “A” ratings in national safety survey

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Three Mississippi Gulf Coast hospitals each received an "A" in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, announced Thursday. Ochsner Medical Center in Hancock County, Singing River Health System’s Ocean Springs Hospital, and Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport earned the top grade based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
“We’re extremely proud to have achieved three consecutive Leapfrog ‘A’ ratings since the fall of 2018,” said Alan Hodges, CEO of Ochsner Medical Center–Hancock. “These results highlight our ongoing commitment to provide high-quality, safe patient care for the people of coastal Mississippi. Our nurses, physicians and staff continue to work together to improve our patients’ outcomes, keep patients safe and to expand the services we offer the residents of our region.”
“Quality is a core value for us, it is in our DNA,” said Lee Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Singing River Health System. “This “A” designation of quality and safety is the portrayal of the passion and hard work of our dedicated clinicians, technicians and support staff whose mission in this life is to improve the health and save the lives of others.”
“‘A’ hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.”
Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula received a "B" and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport received a "C" in the Fall 2019 ratings. You can find more information on the individual hospitals’ scores by visiting https://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization. Its Hospital Safety Grade was developed under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, and uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades ranging from "A" to "F". The grades are given to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.
