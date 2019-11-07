Showers on Thursday. Much cooler on Friday.

It’s a good idea to grab your rain gear today, but you still may stay dry. Scattered showers, with a chance for an isolated thunderstorm, are expected today. Even though the chance for rain is high, the amount of rain is expected to be light: totals up to a half-inch are expected. Severe damaging weather is not expected to be a threat to coastal Mississippi. Today’s, tonight’s, and tomorrow morning’s chance for rain will be associated with a cold front. But, we finally become drier by Friday afternoon. Today will be our last afternoon in the 70s for a while; a much cooler pattern will take over starting Friday and will continue until at least November 16. Friday afternoon temperatures will struggle to climb into the 60s, some may stay stuck in the chilly 50s all afternoon. Then, even colder afternoons will arrive with a stronger arctic blast of air next week. Next Tuesday afternoon’s temperatures will struggle to reach the 50s. Freezing temperatures look possible next Wednesday morning, especially inland. Tropics remain quiet and Hurricane Season ends in 3 weeks.