Rapper T.I. faces major backlash for ‘hymen’ comments

This June 23, 2019 file photo shows Tip "T.I." Harris at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Planned Parenthood and others on social media blasted T.I. after the rapper said he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter every year to make sure her hymen is “still intact.” T.I. told the “Ladies Like Us” podcast that he takes “yearly trips to the gynecologist” with his now 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris. Social media blew up afterward, with people strongly lashing out at T.I. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Invision)