Potent USM pass offense faces stingy UAB defense

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - UAB did not have a football program in 2015 and 2016. Since returning to the field two years ago, the Blazers are 25-10.
One of those wins includes the 2018 Conference USA Championship. UAB has returned to college football with vigor.
When the Blazers (6-2, 3-1 C-USA) visit Southern Miss (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., both programs will be looking to keep pace with West Division-leading Louisiana Tech (7-1, 4-0 C-USA).
“There’s always that unsaid message that it’s UAB,” said USM junior quarterback Jack Abraham. “It’s a big game, it’s a rivalry. We definitely treat this game a little differently just because it’s a big game for us and obviously for conference championship implications. [We] just gotta go out there and play ball.”
Abraham leads the nation’s 12th-ranked passing offense (315.1 yards per game) against the country’s fifth-ranked defense. UAB allows just 255.3 yards of offense per game including just 162.9 through the air. The Golden Eagles look forward to Saturday’s challenge.
“I definitely think they’re good all around but they base their defense off their front four,” said USM senior wide receiver Jordan Mitchell. “They got some animals down there in the trenches. We’ve been working all week just focusing on route urgency as far as the receivers are going. We know the offensive line, they’re tough up there so they’re going to take care of business. We just have to try to help out Jack and whoever’s at quarterback as best we can.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.