Mississippi College to reduce tuition for military

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi College is reducing tuition for students in the military.
Beginning with the Spring semester in January, military personnel will receive reduced tuition for graduate or undergraduate programs.
“We believe this agreement will open doors for men and women serving in our nation’s military forces to enroll at Mississippi College to advance their careers,” President Blake Thompson said. “We have a heart for the military at our university and see this as a very positive development for all involved. We appreciate and commend the USA’s military for their dedicated service to our great nation.”
They’re the first private school in the state to offer reduced tuition for military. Some programs will be exempt, like MC Law School in Jackson and the physician assistants program.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.