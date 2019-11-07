Meridian City Council approves request to open DOJ investigation into Christian Andreacchio case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Meridian City Council voted ‘yes’ to proceed with the request to open an investigation by the U. S. Department of Justice into the case of Christian Andreacchio, reports WTOK.
“What it means to the family is that the city of Meridian is backing them, and hopefully, if some wrongdoing was done in that case, we can find out what happened to bring the family some justice,” said Council President Tyrone Johnson.
The resolution asking the DOJ to get involved in the case does not mean the federal agency will investigate.
Andreacchio’s death in 2014 was ruled a suicide by the Meridian Police Department and by the medical examiner’s office.
Christian’s family, however, does not believe he took his own life.
The case has found new interest through the popular podcast Culpable, which has examined the circumstances surrounding Andreoacchio’s death.
District Attorney Kassie Coleman has said that her office is ready to receive and review any new evidence in the case.
