Harrison County Sheriff’s Office to launch cold-case web page to help solve Kimberly Watts’ murder case

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been five years since the death of Kimberly Watts of Long Beach.
Even after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation, it still hasn’t been solved.
Although the case has gone cold, law enforcement is trying something new to turn up the heat.
However, the family of Kimberly Watts doesn't need a special anniversary to remember.
“Having an anniversary is not a special day to us besides that it was the date that we lost Kim,” said Long Beach Mayor George Bass and Watts’ brother-in-law. “Every day that we’re alive and breathing, we pray for and ask God to bring this person to justice.”
Watts, a 48-year-old single mother and nurse at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, was found dead in her Long Beach home on Nov. 10, 2014.
As family and friends grieved anniversary after anniversary, progress on the investigation stalled.
“Having the sheriff’s department have this case now is so much better for us,” Bass said. “At the time Long Beach had it, they did not do some things that they should have done.”
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office took over the murder case of Watts a year and a half ago. While there are still no major breakthroughs, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the investigation is moving along with help from the FBI and other local and state agencies.
Now, the sheriff’s office will be launching a new web page Nov. 10 on the anniversary of her death in hopes of finally solving this case.
“This is something that the public can go on to and read the case - not the whole case obviously, not all the details, obviously - but they can read things to say, ‘You know what, I remember that. I remember so and so telling me about that. And I have information that may help them out,’ ” Peterson said.
Bass remains patient.
“It's in God's hands. It’s in the hands of the investigators doing this job,” he said. “And we feel like in time, there’s going to be an arrest and there’s going to be a conviction.”
There continues to be a $20,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
To access the page when it is available, go to harrisoncountysheriff.com and visit the featured tabs. There will also be an anonymous tip page to leave information.
