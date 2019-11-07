Gulfport set to host conference championship tournament

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Next year, the Conference USA Baseball tournament won’t be the only spring sports championship event to call the Coast home.
Gulfport’s Sportsplex is set to host the SWAC Women’s Softball Tournament in 2020, 2021 and 2022. This week the City Council approved a three-year deal to bring SWAC Schools, those include Jackson State, Alcorn State and Mississippi Valley, to Gulfport for the conference championship.
“Sports tourism is part of our bread and butter,” said Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes. “We have that retail corridor at I-10 and Highway 49 with restaurants and hotels popping up to support the Sportsplex, it’s an obvious place for people to come for a great showcase. The SWAC Tournament coming is a feather in our cap.”
Sideline Sports is promoting and coordinating the tournament that’s set to take place May 6-9, 2020.
